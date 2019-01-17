Tucker Beathard Plots Headlining Ride On 2019 Tour

“Rock On” singer Tucker Beathard will embark on his headlining Ride On 2019 Tour at the end of February, with plans to visit clubs in 10 U.S. cities.

Kicking off February 22nd in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrapping April 13th in Annapolis, Maryland, the trek will make stops in cities up and down the eastern half of the U.S., including Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston. Beathard is best known for the muscular breakthrough “Rock On,” which was Top 5 hit at country radio in 2016, reaching Number 2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

In November 2018 he independently released the first installment of an ambitious double album, Nobody’s Everything, and recently signed a new recording deal with Warner Music Nashville. The second half of his album is set to arrive “in the coming months,” according to a release.

Meanwhile, Beathard has also shared a solo acoustic performance of his song “Ride On,” which inspired the tour’s name, showcasing the tune from Nobody’s Everything as a resilient, never-give-up anthem.

Tucker Beathard’s Ride On 2019 Tour dates:

February 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe’s

February 23 – Raleigh, NC @ City Limits Saloon

March 1 – Macon, GA @ The Crazy Bull

March 2 – Valdosta, GA @ Bluewater Bar & Grill

March 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Tequila Cowboy

March 8 – Columbus, OH @ Tequila Cowboy

March 9 – Lansing, MI @ Tequila Cowboy

April 10 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 11 – Boston, MA @ Loretta’s Last Call

April 13 – Annapolis, MD @ Union Jack’s Annapolis