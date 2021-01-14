 Toby Keith, Ricky Skaggs Receive Medals From Impeached Trump - Rolling Stone
Trump’s Impeachment Reaction: Giving Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs Medals

President awards National Medal of the Arts to country singers minutes after House votes to impeach him for a second time

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

ricky skaggs toby keith trump medals

Ricky Skaggs and Toby Keith reportedly were honored by President Trump on the same day of his second impeachment.

Country musicians Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs were reportedly presented with the National Medal of the Arts by president Donald Trump on Wednesday. The presentation took place on the same day the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for a historic second time in the wake of the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

Because of Keith’s unwavering military support and jingoistic anthems like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” the Oklahoma native has long been assumed to be a conservative Republican, though as he explained to the Chicago Tribune, he’s actually a former Democrat who is no longer affiliated with either party. In 2017, he performed at Trump’s inauguration ceremony, drawing some criticism.

Skaggs was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. A lifelong Republican and evangelical Christian, he voiced his support for Trump in a 2016 interview with the Gospel Herald. “I love [Trump’s] enthusiasm and his fighting spirit,” he said. “He’s not going to let anyone bulldoze over him because he’s a bulldozer himself. Mr. Trump is someone who tears down and rebuilds. I believe Donald Trump is the right person in the right place, and that it’s prophetic.”

Skaggs started his career in bluegrass and brought elements of the genre to country radio with songs like “Heartbroke,” “Highway 40 Blues,” and “Country Boy,” the video for which featured bluegrass great Bill Monroe. Keith, meanwhile, has been a perennial country-radio hitmaker, with imagery-rich hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” the stridently patriotic “American Soldier,” and the novelty “Red Solo Cup.” They’ve both been relatively quiet in recent years — Keith released the singles “That’s Country Bro” in 2019 and “What’s Up Cuz” in 2020, though neither charted. Skaggs’ last new music was released in 2014.

This is only the second time in his one-term presidency that Trump has presented the National Medal of the Arts. In 2019, he gave the honor to Alison Krauss, arts benefactor Sharon Percy Rockefeller, U.S. Military musicians, and actor Jon Voight. Trump attempted to present New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick with the Medal of Freedom earlier this week. The coach declined.

A rep for Keith declined to comment. A rep for Skaggs did not reply to a request for comment.

 

In This Article: Donald Trump, Ricky Skaggs, Toby Keith

