Trisha Yearwood Covers Sinatra on New Album ‘Let’s Be Frank’

Country vocalist and Emmy-winning TV cooking-show host Trisha Yearwood releases her new album today — Let’s Be Frank, a tribute to American music icon Frank Sinatra, is now available at Williams Sonoma stores across the country. The singer’s first solo album in more than a decade, Let’s Be Frank will be released everywhere on February 15th via the Georgia native’s own Gwendolyn Records label. Yearwood shared the track list to the LP this week.

Recording the entire album in just four days at Capitol Records studios in Hollywood, the legendry spot where Sinatra cut many of his best-known tunes, Yearwood sang into Sinatra’s vintage microphone and was accompanied by a 55-piece orchestra.

Along with familiar material from the Great American Songbook, Let’s Be Frank features “For the Last Time,” an original song Yearwood wrote with her husband Garth Brooks.

Let’s Be Frank marks Yearwood’s first full-length solo album since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love. An all-new studio album from the three-time Grammy winner is expected to follow later in 2019.

Let’s Be Frank track list:

“Witchcraft”

“Drinking Again”

“All the Way”

“Come Fly With Me”

“Over the Rainbow”

“One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)”

“They All Laughed”

“If I Loved You”

“The Man That Got Away”

“The Lady Is a Tramp”

“For the Last Time”

“I’ll Be Seeing You”