Hear Trisha Yearwood’s Intense New Song ‘Workin’ on Whiskey’

Trisha Yearwood wrestles with heartache and shadows from the past in the intensely dramatic “Workin’ on Whiskey,” the latest preview of the singer’s forthcoming album, Every Girl. Backed by keening guitars, Yearwood’s vocals move from delicately tender to powerfully agonizing as she equates romance with hard liquor, singing, “I’ve tried and tried to give you up, but once you’ve had the strong stuff nothin’ else will be enough, so I’ll be workin’ on whiskey.”

“Workin’ on Whiskey” was written by Jessica Mitchell, Dave Thomson and Patricia Conroy and produced, as the majority of Yearwood’s albums have been, by Garth Fundis, with Kelly Clarkson supplying harmony vocals. The track follows the record’s first release “Every Girl in This Town,” the emotional power ballad from which the album gets its title. That song was accompanied by a lyric video that blended a selection of Yearwood’s childhood photos with pictures submitted by fans via social media.

Every Girl, the Georgia native’s first all-new country album since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, will be released August 30th. The album’s release will be followed by Yearwood’s headlining Every Girl on Tour, which launches October 3rd with a three-night stand at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and concludes December 8th in Naples, Florida.