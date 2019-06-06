Hear Trisha Yearwood’s Soaring New Song ‘Every Girl in This Town’

Singer, author, entrepreneur and TV chef Trisha Yearwood offers the first taste of her forthcoming album with the new single “Every Girl in This Town.” A scintillating, slow-building power ballad that soars with Yearwood’s rafter-raising vocals at its center, the tune offers a message of empowerment and solidarity to young girls and women everywhere.

“It’s an emotional song, because the lyrics remind me of that little girl who believed anything and everything was possible. It’s something we all share in common, and I love being reminded it’s OK to just be me,” says the Georgia native, whose 1991 breakthrough single “She’s in Love With the Boy” topped the country charts, signaling the arrival of a dynamic vocal powerhouse. Since that time, Yearwood has earned a trio of Grammys, two CMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors and a Daytime Emmy Award for her Food Network series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

She’s been touring around the globe with husband Garth Brooks for the past several years, but this single marks the first release from Yearwood’s highly anticipated LP, due this fall. It will be her first country album of original material since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love. Most recently, Yearwood released the Frank Sinatra tribute album Let’s Be Frank.

The lyric video for “Every Girl in This Town” blends a selection of the powerhouse singer’s childhood photos together with pictures submitted by fans via social media.

At last night’s CMT Music Awards, Yearwood took the stage alongside Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, RaeLynn and Deana Carter as surprise guests during Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker’s gutsy performance of “Delta Dawn.” Today, she’s been designated CMA Fest’s “Artist of the Day” hosting an “Every Girl: Trisha Yearwood and Friends” event, with a performance and Q&A session from the CMA Up Close Stage. She’ll be joined by newly crowned CMT Breakthrough Artist Ashley McBryde, along with Lucie Silvas and Karyn Rochelle.