See Trisha Yearwood Sing New ‘For the Last Time’ on ‘Today’

Trisha Yearwood spent the early hours of Valentine’s Day in New York, appearing on the Today show alongside hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. The singer, whose Frank Sinatra tribute LP Let’s Be Frank goes into wide release today, performed “For the Last Time,” an original song on the album of vocal pop standards.

Before Yearwood’s emotional performance of the song, Kotb read an early-morning Twitter post from Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, who tweeted in part, “Her voice on this song will make ANYONE fall in love.”

Accompanied by a small jazz combo and string section, with a hot pink set and animated fireworks in the background, Yearwood sang, “My love was like a lyric with no melody, and words are only words if there’s no poetry/ Now I found my rhyme, for the first time I’m in love for the last time.” At the end of her impassioned performance, Yearwood admitted the song about her relationship with her husband had her, “a little verklempt.”

Before the performance, Yearwood noted that Let’s Be Frank was inspired in part by watching movies and listening to Frank Sinatra and other singers with her late mother. Gwen Yearwood died after battling breast cancer in 2011 and was laid to rest in a pink t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “Life Is Good.”

Let’s Be Frank was offered exclusively at Williams-Sonoma late last year before becoming available at other stores and digital outlets today.