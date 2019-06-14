Trisha Yearwood Details Headlining Fall 2019 Tour

Just days after releasing her new single “Every Girl in This Town” to radio, Trisha Yearwood has mapped out a headlining fall tour. This will be Yearwood’s first solo tour in five years, having previously been in a supporting role for husband Garth Brooks and his multi-year world tour.
Kicking off October 3rd with a three-night stand at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the trek — dubbed “Every Girl on Tour” — includes 23 dates. Before wrapping December 8th in Naples, Florida, the tour will visit performance halls in Tulsa, Oklahoma; New York; Chicago; and Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Yearwood’s tour coincides with a forthcoming new album, which will be her first collection of original songs since 2007. No further details about the release have been announced, but “Every Girl in This Town” is already off to a good start: after release, it debuted at Number 38 on the Mediabase country airplay chart. Earlier in 2019, Yearwood released the Frank Sinatra tribute album Let’s Be Frank.
“Every Girl on Tour” dates:
October 3 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
October 5 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
October 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
October 24 – Carmel, IN @ The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium
October 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
October 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre
November 2 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
November 3 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
November 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Bass Performance Hall
November 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
November 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
November 21 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre
November 22 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
November 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
November 24 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
December 4 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
December 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
December 6 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
December 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
December 8 – Naples, FL @ Artis-Naples – Hayes Hall