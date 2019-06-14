Trisha Yearwood Details Headlining Fall 2019 Tour

Just days after releasing her new single “Every Girl in This Town” to radio, Trisha Yearwood has mapped out a headlining fall tour. This will be Yearwood’s first solo tour in five years, having previously been in a supporting role for husband Garth Brooks and his multi-year world tour.

Kicking off October 3rd with a three-night stand at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the trek — dubbed “Every Girl on Tour” — includes 23 dates. Before wrapping December 8th in Naples, Florida, the tour will visit performance halls in Tulsa, Oklahoma; New York; Chicago; and Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Yearwood’s tour coincides with a forthcoming new album, which will be her first collection of original songs since 2007. No further details about the release have been announced, but “Every Girl in This Town” is already off to a good start: after release, it debuted at Number 38 on the Mediabase country airplay chart. Earlier in 2019, Yearwood released the Frank Sinatra tribute album Let’s Be Frank.

“Every Girl on Tour” dates:

October 3 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

October 5 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

October 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 24 – Carmel, IN @ The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium

October 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

October 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre

November 2 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

November 3 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

November 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Bass Performance Hall

November 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

November 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

November 21 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre

November 22 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

November 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

November 24 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

December 4 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

December 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

December 6 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

December 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

December 8 – Naples, FL @ Artis-Naples – Hayes Hall