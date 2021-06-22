 Tre Burt Announces New Album 'You, Yeah, You' - Rolling Stone
Tré Burt Previews Upcoming Album With New Song ‘Sweet Misery’

Singer-songwriter’s second full-length You, Yeah, You will be released by Oh Boy Records in August

Jonathan Bernstein

Just a year after his full-length debut was re-released by John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, singer-songwriter Tré Burt will be releasing his second full-length album this August. You, Yeah, You was recorded in Durham, North Carolina with producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, War on Drugs) and features contributions from Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Heath, Phil Cook, and Kelsey Waldon.

The album’s lead single is “Sweet Misery,” a gentle acoustic ballad that Burt wrote by first coming up with the song’s plaintive chord progression.

“When I was writing this song, I already knew what the chords would say if they could talk, so the lyrics reflect that,” the Northern California singer-songwriter says in a release. “Sometimes songs can feel like it’s something hung up in a museum, meant to be observed behind a velvet rope from 10 feet away. My songs are as much yours as they are mine. I wanted to try and show that.”

You, Yeah, You arrives after Burt released his poignant one-off single “Under the Devil’s Knee” last September in response to a slew of high-profile police shootings in 2020. The song featured contributions from Sunny War, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell.

You, Yeah, You, which will be released August 27th via Oh Boy Records. This summer, Burt has tour dates supporting Nathaniel Rateliff as well as Shakey Graves and Katie Pruitt.

You, Yeah, You track list:

  1. “I Cannot Care”
  2. “By the Jasmine”
  3. “Carnival Mirror”
  4. “Funny Story (Song for Eva)”
  5. “Ransom Blues”
  6. “Me Oh My”
  7. “Bout Now”
  8. “Sammi’s Song”
  9. “Sweet Misery”
  10. “Dixie Red”
  11. “Solo”
  12. “Tell Mary”

In This Article: oh boy records, Tré Burt

