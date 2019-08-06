See Country Singer Travis Denning’s Brooding Cover of Halsey’s ‘Without Me’

Singer Travis Denning turns in a brooding rendition of Halsey’s smash “Without Me” in a new studio performance video. The Warner Robins, Georgia, native, whose latest single is “After a Few,” released the clip on Tuesday.

With only two acoustic guitars and muted drum kit, Denning turns Halsey’s murky pop number into a dirge-like country-rock tune that could have dominated the charts in the early 2000s. Even while self-censoring Halsey’s f-bombs, sandpaper-voiced Denning brings the wounded lyrics forward and leaves the focus there.

“There’s hurt, anger, disappointment, and a huge sense of betrayal,” says Denning, who was attracted to Halsey’s mix of “personal but relatable.” “I felt like it could be interesting to dial back the tempo, strip it down, and let the lyrics really run.”

Denning made his debut in 2018 with the fake-ID anthem “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs,” and then followed that up with “After a Few.” He’s been selected to participate in both the CMA’s KixStart program and the Opry NextStage initiative, which will provide him with various career-boosting opportunities.

Denning’s next live date is August 17th at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In September he’ll link up with Riley Green to play several dates on the Get That Man a Beer Tour.