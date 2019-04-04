Trapper Schoepp Documents a Busted Marriage in Animated ‘Drive-Thru Divorce’ Video

Trapper Schoepp chronicles the fallout of a Las Vegas wedding that’s come up snake eyes in the new animated music video for his song “Drive-Thru Divorce.” The track appears on the Wisconsin songwriter’s recent Primetime Illusion LP.
A Milwaukee native, Schoepp uses an upbeat melody and theatrical vocal delivery to create a sharp contrast to the heartbroken lyrics. So it’s apt that the video — animated by Casey Hoaglund Illustration — would take on a such a colorful, cartoonish quality. Various impassioned lines from the song are splashed on the screen, like “My heart’s on fire” and “Can’t help falling in love,” as a young couple travels to Sin City, but it soon becomes clear that this trip is a return to the scene of a misdeed. Each landmark they pass that triggers a memory of their wedding has, instead, turned into a grim reminder of a marriage that is in its final throes.
Schoepp released Primetime Illusion, his fourth album, back in January, which notably featured his version of Bob Dylan’s unfinished 1961 composition “On, Wisconsin,” for which Dylan granted him a cowriting credit. Currently touring the United Kingdom, Schoepp plays Riverside in Newcastle Upon Tyne on April 4th.
Here are Trapper Schoepp’s U.S. tour dates:
May 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee
May 2 – Sheboygan, WI @ Weill Cente
May 3 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
May 4 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre
May 5 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 6- Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall
May 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 11 – Freehold, NJ @ Concerts in the Studio
May 12 – Green Brook, NJ @ Cozy Cabin
May 13 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine
May 16 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Baby
May 17 – Ringwood, NJ @ Live at Drew’s
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Lost Evenings
May 22 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
May 23 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Pale Fire Brewing
May 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Whitewater Center
May 25 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery Lounge
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
June 8 – Neillsville, WI @ Silver Dome Ballroom
June 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
June 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
June 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Roadshow