Trapper Schoepp Documents a Busted Marriage in Animated ‘Drive-Thru Divorce’ Video

Trapper Schoepp chronicles the fallout of a Las Vegas wedding that’s come up snake eyes in the new animated music video for his song “Drive-Thru Divorce.” The track appears on the Wisconsin songwriter’s recent Primetime Illusion LP.

A Milwaukee native, Schoepp uses an upbeat melody and theatrical vocal delivery to create a sharp contrast to the heartbroken lyrics. So it’s apt that the video — animated by Casey Hoaglund Illustration — would take on a such a colorful, cartoonish quality. Various impassioned lines from the song are splashed on the screen, like “My heart’s on fire” and “Can’t help falling in love,” as a young couple travels to Sin City, but it soon becomes clear that this trip is a return to the scene of a misdeed. Each landmark they pass that triggers a memory of their wedding has, instead, turned into a grim reminder of a marriage that is in its final throes.

Schoepp released Primetime Illusion, his fourth album, back in January, which notably featured his version of Bob Dylan’s unfinished 1961 composition “On, Wisconsin,” for which Dylan granted him a cowriting credit. Currently touring the United Kingdom, Schoepp plays Riverside in Newcastle Upon Tyne on April 4th.

Here are Trapper Schoepp’s U.S. tour dates:

May 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee

May 2 – Sheboygan, WI @ Weill Cente

May 3 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

May 4 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre

May 5 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 6- Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall

May 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 11 – Freehold, NJ @ Concerts in the Studio

May 12 – Green Brook, NJ @ Cozy Cabin

May 13 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

May 16 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Baby

May 17 – Ringwood, NJ @ Live at Drew’s

May 19 – Boston, MA @ Lost Evenings

May 22 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

May 23 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Pale Fire Brewing

May 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Whitewater Center

May 25 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery Lounge

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

June 8 – Neillsville, WI @ Silver Dome Ballroom

June 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

June 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

June 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Roadshow