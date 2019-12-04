Trampled by Turtles Preview ‘Sigourney Fever’ Covers EP with Faces’ ‘Ooh La La’

Trampled by Turtles will release a new digital covers EP on Friday. Cheekily titled Sigourney Fever, the project includes the jamgrass band’s unique renditions of songs by Neil Young, Iris DeMent, Warren Zevon, Radiohead, and the Faces.

Ahead of the EP’s release, the group premieres their take on “Ooh La La,” the nostalgic 1973 singalong from the Faces. Trampled by Turtles follow the lead of the influential U.K. bar band by enlisting bass player Tim Saxhaug to handle lead vocals instead of singer Dave Simonett — the Faces’ original was sung not by frontman Rod Stewart but by guitarist Ronnie Wood. “Ooh La La” has been a staple of Trampled by Turtles’ live show, always with Saxhaug on vocals.

TBT will hit the road in 2020 for a U.S. tour that runs till the end of February. This week, they announced a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, set for July.

Here’s the track list for Sigourney Weaver, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Pocahontas” (Neil Young)

2. “Ooh La La” (Faces)

3. “Our Town” (Iris DeMent)

4. “Keep Me in Your Heart” (Warren Zevon)

5. “Fake Plastic Trees” (Radiohead)

Trampled by Turtles’ 2020 Tour Dates:

January 24 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *

January 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

January 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection *

January 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall *

January 29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

January 30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

January 31 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

February 1 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

February 21 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live ^

February 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage ^

February 23 – Rocky Mt., VA @ Harvester Perf. Center ^

February 25 – Boone, NC @ Appalachian State University +

February 26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre +

February 27-March 2 – Punta Cana, DR @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino #

April 25 – Bend, OR @ Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort

July 16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

* w/Them Coulee Boys

^ w/Upstate

+ w/Sierra Ferrell

# w/The Avett Brothers

% w/Caamp and Erin Rae