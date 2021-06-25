Male Country Singers and Rapper, Average Age 47.666, Ask ‘Where the Country Girls At’ in New Collab

 Trace Adkins' 'Where the Country Girls At': Hear Collab With Pitbull - Rolling Stone
Trace Adkins alluded to and praised big asses in his 2005 novelty country hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” He was 43 then. Now just shy of 60, the country singer is wondering “Where the Country Girls At” in his new single, a collaboration with Luke Bryan, 44, and Pitbull, 40.

Lighthearted club-ready fun to some, unnecessary and inane to others, the song is abundant in Music Row non sequiturs. Trucks are shined up, reflections are admired in chrome, and that age-old question is posed to the heavens: “Where the country girls at? Where they gonna be?” These aren’t any ol’ country ladies though. These dudes are talking specifically about the ones that like to dance, drink, hunt, fish — and “shake it to a song like this.”

Adkins and Bryan handle the verses of the song — written by Derek George, Michael White, and Monty Criswell — before Pitbull, in Nashville just last week for a NASCAR race, phones in some rhymes about the Daytona 500, the racing team he joined in January, and hanging in a suite next to Michael Jordan. “Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw show me love/Trace Adkins, Pitbull, Luke Bryan,” he raps, “throw ‘em up.” Well said, Mr. Worldwide.

“Where the Country Girls At” is the first single off Adkins’ upcoming album The Way I Wanna Go. It’ll probably be a big hit.

