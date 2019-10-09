‘Breaking Bad’ Theme Song Gets Lyrics Courtesy of Trace Adkins

The bluesy theme song of Breaking Bad is instantly recognizable to fans of the show, but that doesn’t mean they can sing along to it; the instrumental track has no official lyrics. But on Tuesday night’s segment of “Audience Suggestion Box” on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon read one lucky audience member’s idea that he should add words to the famous theme.

In honor of the Breaking Bad spin-off film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, arriving on Netflix this Friday, Fallon brought out country music star Trace Adkins to sing new lyrics to the theme song. Adkins was backed by a six-piece choir who, like himself, was dressed up in the same facial hair and porkpie hat sported by Breaking Bad‘s protagonist, Walter White.

“He started cooking up drugs but they came out blue/Bought a porkpie hat, threw a pizza on the roof,” sang Adkins, while the choir chimed in with, “Now he’s breaking bad/Doing drugs is bad.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres October 11th on Netflix and in select theaters.