 Trace Adkins Adds Lyrics to ‘Breaking Bad’ Theme Song on ‘Fallon’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next New K-pop Band SuperM: 'We Don't Want to Step on Other Groups to Get to the Top' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

‘Breaking Bad’ Theme Song Gets Lyrics Courtesy of Trace Adkins

“Bought a porkpie hat, threw a pizza on the roof,” country star sings while dressed as Walter White

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The bluesy theme song of Breaking Bad is instantly recognizable to fans of the show, but that doesn’t mean they can sing along to it; the instrumental track has no official lyrics. But on Tuesday night’s segment of “Audience Suggestion Box” on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon read one lucky audience member’s idea that he should add words to the famous theme.

In honor of the Breaking Bad spin-off film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, arriving on Netflix this Friday, Fallon brought out country music star Trace Adkins to sing new lyrics to the theme song. Adkins was backed by a six-piece choir who, like himself, was dressed up in the same facial hair and porkpie hat sported by Breaking Bad‘s protagonist, Walter White.

“He started cooking up drugs but they came out blue/Bought a porkpie hat, threw a pizza on the roof,” sang Adkins, while the choir chimed in with, “Now he’s breaking bad/Doing drugs is bad.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres October 11th on Netflix and in select theaters.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.