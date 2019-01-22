Trace Adkins Sets Dates for Don’t Stop Tour 2019

Grand Ole Opry member Trace Adkins will return to the road this year on the Don’t Stop Tour 2019. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer announced an extensive series of shows on Tuesday.

Beginning February 9th in San Antonio, Texas, Adkins will play shows through November, with 39 dates currently on his calendar. Those include headlining shows with his band as well as festival gigs at such multi-artist events as Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona, and Country USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Before his own tour picks up steam in April, Adkins will also appear on Blake Shelton’s 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour alongside John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Lauren Alaina throughout February and March.

Adkins weathered a number of personal setbacks to release Something’s Going On in 2017, marking his first album since signing with Broken Bow subsidiary Wheelhouse Records. Singles from the project included “Jesus and Jones” and “Watered Down,” which saw Adkins embracing the tone of a guy who’s lived long enough to accrue some hard-earned wisdom.

“Someone asked me the other day if I felt like maybe I was moving into an elder statesman role and, yeah, I dig it,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’m glad I’ve been around enough that someone might look at me like that.”

Trace Adkins 2019 tour dates:

February 9 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Rodeo

April 4 – Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

April 5 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino

April 6 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

April 11 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder

April 12 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

April 13 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

April 27 – Choctaw, MS @ Pearl River Resort

May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam

May 17 – Effingham, IL @ Effingham Performance Center

May 18 – St. Louis, MO @ J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

May 19 – Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

May 24 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino

May 25 – Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

May 26 – Forest City, IA @ Tree Town Country Music Fest

June 13 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 15 – Mulvane, KS @ Kansas Star Casino

June 20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount Huntington

June 21 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

June 22 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

June 27 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA

June 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Jack Cincinnati Casino

July 2 – Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair

July 3 – Pleasanton, CA @ Alameda County Fair

July 5 – Paulina, OR @ LRS Music Festival

July 6 – Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino

July 10 – Cedar City, UT @ America First Event Center

July 12 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino

July 18 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

July 20 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder

July 26 – Eldon, MO @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard

July 27 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

July 28 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

July 30 – Rock Springs, WY @ Sweetwater County Fair

July 31 – Great Falls, MT @ Montana State Fair

August 3 – Mescalero, NM @ Inn of the Mountain Gods

August 17 – Imperial, NE @ Chase County Fair

August 22 – Mount Morris, MI @ Genesee County Fair

September 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane County Interstate Fair

September 14 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theater

November 13 – Key West, FL @ Royal Caribbean Poll Deck