Trace Adkins Sets Dates for Don’t Stop Tour 2019

Grand Ole Opry member Trace Adkins will return to the road this year on the Don’t Stop Tour 2019. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer announced an extensive series of shows on Tuesday.
Beginning February 9th in San Antonio, Texas, Adkins will play shows through November, with 39 dates currently on his calendar. Those include headlining shows with his band as well as festival gigs at such multi-artist events as Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona, and Country USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Before his own tour picks up steam in April, Adkins will also appear on Blake Shelton’s 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour alongside John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Lauren Alaina throughout February and March.
Adkins weathered a number of personal setbacks to release Something’s Going On in 2017, marking his first album since signing with Broken Bow subsidiary Wheelhouse Records. Singles from the project included “Jesus and Jones” and “Watered Down,” which saw Adkins embracing the tone of a guy who’s lived long enough to accrue some hard-earned wisdom.
“Someone asked me the other day if I felt like maybe I was moving into an elder statesman role and, yeah, I dig it,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’m glad I’ve been around enough that someone might look at me like that.”
Trace Adkins 2019 tour dates:
February 9 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Rodeo
April 4 – Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center
April 5 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino
April 6 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
April 11 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder
April 12 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
April 13 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
April 27 – Choctaw, MS @ Pearl River Resort
May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam
May 17 – Effingham, IL @ Effingham Performance Center
May 18 – St. Louis, MO @ J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
May 19 – Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
May 24 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino
May 25 – Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort
May 26 – Forest City, IA @ Tree Town Country Music Fest
June 13 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 15 – Mulvane, KS @ Kansas Star Casino
June 20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount Huntington
June 21 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
June 22 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
June 27 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA
June 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Jack Cincinnati Casino
July 2 – Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair
July 3 – Pleasanton, CA @ Alameda County Fair
July 5 – Paulina, OR @ LRS Music Festival
July 6 – Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino
July 10 – Cedar City, UT @ America First Event Center
July 12 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino
July 18 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
July 20 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder
July 26 – Eldon, MO @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
July 27 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
July 28 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
July 30 – Rock Springs, WY @ Sweetwater County Fair
July 31 – Great Falls, MT @ Montana State Fair
August 3 – Mescalero, NM @ Inn of the Mountain Gods
August 17 – Imperial, NE @ Chase County Fair
August 22 – Mount Morris, MI @ Genesee County Fair
September 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane County Interstate Fair
September 14 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theater
November 13 – Key West, FL @ Royal Caribbean Poll Deck
