Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Set for 2020 Tortuga Music Festival

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw are set to headline the 2020 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, which takes place April 17th to 19th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. While the beachside three-day festival remains close to its country origins in its eighth year, the lineup also boasts an array of performers from all genres.

This year, those artists from outside country include rapper (and Blake Shelton collaborator) Pitbull and festival favorites Barenaked Ladies, along with Vanilla Ice and reggae legends Toots & the Maytals.

They’ll join the headliners and other country performers including newly rising stars Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Riley Green. Also on the bill are Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Hirie, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LoCash, Runaway June, and Cole Swindell.

Along with the music, Tortuga has a mission of raising funds and awareness for ocean life and marine conservation issues. Festivalgoers can learn more at the Conservation Village, which features exhibits, games, cooking exhibitions, and technology demonstrations.

More performers will be announced at a later date, and passes to the event go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10 a.m. ET.