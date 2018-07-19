Tom Hanks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Join Michelle Obama in Voter Registration Video

Michelle Obama assembles a group of well-known names from theater, sports, film and music in a new video encouraging voter registration. Filmed in support of the When We All Vote organization, the clip features celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monae, and – from the country music world – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill talking about the importance of both registering to vote and then casting your ballot every election day.

“If we really want our voices to be heard we need to vote in every election,” says the former first lady at the top of the video, “Not just for president, but for every office: school board, statehouse, senate.”

Hill and McGraw, captured onstage in front of their band, echo those sentiments. “Every community we visit, it’s important for them to know that they can really make a difference if they go and vote in every election,” says Hill.

While the When We All Vote video is ostensibly nonpartisan, both McGraw and Hill have never been shy about getting involved in political causes. Most notably, the husband-and-wife country singers have spoken out in favorite of common-sense gun reform following the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. Earlier this year, McGraw tweeted his support for the decision by sporting-goods chain Dick’s to halt the sale of assault weapons in its stores.

On Thursday, McGraw and Hill both tweeted the video to their followers, with McGraw writing, “We make a difference in every single step along the path of our democracy. It’s up to all of us to register, vote, & make our voices heard.”

Launched this week, When We All Vote is a nonprofit that “aims to recruit American citizens, institutions, companies, and organizations to work in their communities to increase voter registration and participation.”