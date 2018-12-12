Todd Snider Announces Spring 2019 Tour, New ‘Cash Cabin Sessions’ Album

Todd Snider announced an extensive run of dates for his headlining spring tour in support of an upcoming album, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3. The lengthy trek, which starts at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on March 13th and ends in Annapolis, Maryland on May 4th, includes an April 20th stop at the Ryman Auditorium in the folk troubadour’s home base of Nashville.

Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, which will be released March 15th via Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers, is Snider’s first solo effort since 2016’s Eastside Bulldog. In the meantime, he released the live album We’re All in This Together with his psychedelic rock side project Hard Working Americans.

Few details have surfaced on the new album, but, as the title suggests, it was recorded at Johnny Cash’s Cash Cabin Studio outside Nashville and purports to be a return to Snider’s folk roots, with the singer-songwriter playing all the instruments on the record. Contrary to its name, the album is not the third in a series, but was inspired by a recurring dream Snider had about Cash.

After recently supporting John Prine on the West Coast earlier this fall, Snider has wrapped up his touring for 2018. He’ll next perform in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on January 5th.

Todd Snider’s 2019 tour dates:

March 13 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

March 14 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

March 15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

March 17 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall & Bistro

March 18 – Alexandria, VI @ The Birchmere

March 20 – Hopewell, VI @ The Beacon Theatre

March 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

March 23 – Winston Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

March 24 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

April 10 – Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

April 11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

April 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Tumer Hall Ballroom

April 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

April 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

April 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Ballroom

April 25 – Fairfield, IA @ Sondheim Ctr for P.A.

April 26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

April 27 – La Crosse, WI @ Cavalier Theater

April 28 – Davenport, IA @ The Redstone Room

April 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

May 2 – Charlottesville, VI @ Jefferson Theater

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex

May 4 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Live!