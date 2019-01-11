Todd Snider Returns to Folksinger Roots on New Song ‘Just Like Overnight’

Todd Snider has released “Just Like Overnight,” the first track available off Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album.

Recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Johnny Cash’s former cabin-studio now owned by his son John Carter Cash, Snider’s next project is the folk songwriter’s first solo studio album since 2016’s wild alter-ego LP Eastside Bulldog.

The largely solo-acoustic album finds Snider returning to his original format of folksinger after a multi-album detour as frontman of the roots-jam outfit Hard Working Americans. After those albums, including 2014’s self-titled and 2016’s Rest in Chaos, Snider’s latest LP is the most sparsely-produced record of his career.

Performed by Snider on acoustic guitar and harmonica, “Just Like Overnight” is a nostalgic reflection on time and aging that finds the Nashville resident back in classic storytelling form.

“It’s a list of things are gone disguised as a story,” he says of the song, which features backing vocals by Jason Isbell during the chorus.

Snider will be touring the United States throughout the winter and spring. Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 is in stores on March 15th.