Todd Snider Celebrates Playing Live Music Again With New LP ‘Return of the Storyteller’

Todd Snider celebrates playing in front of an audience again and pays tribute to dearly departed friends on his new album Live: Return of the Storyteller, a collection of tracks recorded during the singer’s first post-pandemic shows in 2021.

Ahead of the live LP’s Sept. 23 release, Snider has shared the new video for a live rendition of his 2006 fan favorite “Just Like Old Times,” a track that inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song:

“This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows whether this last tour was the first one you caught you’ve been coming since 94, or you joined the family somewhere in between, you have my undying gratitude,” Snider said of the album in a statement. “Traveling and singing has been the great joy of my life and it’s not lost on me who makes it possible. Thank you.”

Live: Return of the Storyteller, a sequel of sorts to 2011’s Live: The Storyteller, features songs spanning Snider’s entire discography, from his 1994 debut Songs From The Daily Planet through 2021’s First Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder. In between tracks, Snider shares stories from his life, including tributes to late friends like John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Neal Casal and Colonel Bruce Hampton.

Live: Return of the Storyteller (9/23/22)

& the album pre-order collectionhttps://t.co/VKJtNez5qb A note from Todd 👇 pic.twitter.com/08rM0kAWgs — todd snider (@ToddSnider) July 29, 2022

Snider will mark the live LP’s arrival with a Sept. 24 album release show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium; the gig is surrounded by dates — from Aug. 20 to Nov. 19 — on Snider’s American Troubadour tour; check out Snider’s site for the list of tour dates.

Live: Return of the Storyteller Track List

1. Big Finish

2. [Col. Bruce Hampton Ret.]

3. Turn Me Loose

4. [East Nashville]

5. Play A Train Song

6. [Old Man Shakes Fist At Sky]

7. Too Soon To Tell

8. Like A Force Of Nature

9. [John Prine]

10. Handsome John

11. [Hard Luck Love Song]

12. Just Like Old Times

13. [Speakneck Speedball]

14. Roman Candles

15. The Very Last Time

16. Sail On, My Friend

17. [Being Outdoors]

18. Ballad Of The Devil’s Backbone Tavern

19. Alright Guy

20. [Free Bird]

21. [Sock Water]

22. Just Like Overnight

23. [Alan Greenspan]

24. In Between Jobs

25. [Where Will I Go]

26. Working On A Song

27. Opening Statement