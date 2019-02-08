Hear Todd Snider’s Understated New Song ‘Like a Force of Nature’

Todd Snider has released a new song from his upcoming acoustic LP, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3. Titled “Like a Force of Nature,” the track features Jason Isbell and was originally written for his rootsy jam band Hard Working Americans.

As with “Just Like Overnight,” the previous song to be released from Snider’s new album, “Like a Force of Nature” features Grammy winner Isbell’s vocals on the choruses and is an otherwise understated sing-along with acoustic guitar, harmonica, shakers, and tambourine. Snider originally intended “Like a Force of Nature” for Hard Working Americans bandmate and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools, and was recorded in another configuration that remains unreleased.

Due to be released March 15th on Aimless Records and Thirty Tigers, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 — Snider’s first solo album since 2016’s Eastside Bulldog — was recorded at Johnny Cash’s home studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Although the title is said to refer to a series of dreams Snider had, he’s teased the possibility of other volumes existing.

Snider kicks off a new U.S. tour February 12th at Buskirk-Chumley Theater Bloomington, Illinois.