Todd Snider Plots Extensive ‘Return of the Storyteller’ Tour

Todd Snider has announced dates for an extensive fall tour. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s Return of the Storyteller Tour begins July 24th with a sold-out event at Tennessee’s the Caverns.

Spanning more than 50 dates from which audio will be compiled for a live album, the Return of the Storyteller Tour will keep Snider on the road through early December. Stops along the way include Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, New York’s Gramercy Theatre, and Seattle’s Washington Hall, plus multiple nights in Felton, California; Des Moines, Iowa; and Tomball, Texas. Guests will change throughout the trek and include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jamie Lin Wilson, Jack Ingram, and Lilly Winwood.

The resulting live album, titled The Comeback Special, does not yet have a release date. Snider’s latest studio project is 2021’s First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

Return of the Storyteller Tour dates:

July 24 – Pelham, TN @ the Caverns

August 19 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

August 22 – Hopewell, VA @ the Beacon Theatre

August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

August 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

August 26 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House

August 27 – State College, PA @ the State Theatre

August 28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

August 30 – New York, NY @ the Gramercy Theatre

August 31 – Alexandria, VA @ the Birchmere

September 1 – Winston-Salem, NC @ the Ramkat

September 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

September 4 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

September 5 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

September 8 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

September 9 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

September 10 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Hall Norfolk

September 11 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall Hartford

September 15 – Albany, NY @ the Egg – Swyer Theatre

September 16 – Natick, MA @ the Center for Arts Natick

September 17 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

September 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

September 19 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

September 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Denver, CO @ the Oriental Theater

October 1 – Bozeman, MT @ the Elm

October 2 – Missoula, MT @ the Wilma

October 3 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

October 4 – Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

October 7 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall

October 8 – Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater at Hult Center

October 10 – Grants Pass, OR @ the Rogue Theatre

October 13 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

October 14 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

October 16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ the Fremont Theater

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Raven Theatre

October 22 – Paradise, CA @ Paradise Performing Arts Center

October 23 – Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room

October 27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theater

October 30 – Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite Hall

October 31 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

November 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

November 3 – Iowa City, IA @ the Englert Theatre

November 4 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

November 17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

November 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ the Vogue

November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall

November 20 – Bloomington, IL @ the Castle Theatre

December 3 – Greenville, TX @ Texan Theater

December 4 – Temple, TX @ Cultural Activities Center

December 6 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

December 7 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

December 8 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing