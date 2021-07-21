Todd Snider Plots Extensive ‘Return of the Storyteller’ Tour

Todd Snider has announced dates for an extensive fall tour. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s Return of the Storyteller Tour begins July 24th with a sold-out event at Tennessee’s the Caverns.
Spanning more than 50 dates from which audio will be compiled for a live album, the Return of the Storyteller Tour will keep Snider on the road through early December. Stops along the way include Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, New York’s Gramercy Theatre, and Seattle’s Washington Hall, plus multiple nights in Felton, California; Des Moines, Iowa; and Tomball, Texas. Guests will change throughout the trek and include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jamie Lin Wilson, Jack Ingram, and Lilly Winwood.
The resulting live album, titled The Comeback Special, does not yet have a release date. Snider’s latest studio project is 2021’s First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.
Return of the Storyteller Tour dates:
July 24 – Pelham, TN @ the Caverns
August 19 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
August 22 – Hopewell, VA @ the Beacon Theatre
August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
August 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
August 26 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House
August 27 – State College, PA @ the State Theatre
August 28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
August 30 – New York, NY @ the Gramercy Theatre
August 31 – Alexandria, VA @ the Birchmere
September 1 – Winston-Salem, NC @ the Ramkat
September 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
September 4 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater
September 5 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
September 8 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
September 9 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
September 10 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Hall Norfolk
September 11 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall Hartford
September 15 – Albany, NY @ the Egg – Swyer Theatre
September 16 – Natick, MA @ the Center for Arts Natick
September 17 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
September 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
September 19 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
September 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Denver, CO @ the Oriental Theater
October 1 – Bozeman, MT @ the Elm
October 2 – Missoula, MT @ the Wilma
October 3 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
October 4 – Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre
October 7 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall
October 8 – Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater at Hult Center
October 10 – Grants Pass, OR @ the Rogue Theatre
October 13 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
October 14 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
October 16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ the Fremont Theater
October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
October 20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Raven Theatre
October 22 – Paradise, CA @ Paradise Performing Arts Center
October 23 – Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room
October 27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theater
October 30 – Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite Hall
October 31 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
November 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
November 3 – Iowa City, IA @ the Englert Theatre
November 4 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre
November 17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
November 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ the Vogue
November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
November 20 – Bloomington, IL @ the Castle Theatre
December 3 – Greenville, TX @ Texan Theater
December 4 – Temple, TX @ Cultural Activities Center
December 6 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
December 7 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
December 8 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing