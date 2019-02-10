Women in Country Music: ‘Today’ Casts National Spotlight on Ongoing Issue

Some of the major nominees at Sunday night’s 61st annual Grammy Awards are women working in the genre of country music, from Kacey Musgraves to Margo Price. But those artists still aren’t gaining traction at country radio, an ongoing issue that NBC’s Today Show addressed in its “Sunday Spotlight” segment.

The report centered on the work of the “Girls of Nashville” collective, a group of singer-songwriters, including Caitlyn Smith, Heather Morgan and Mags Duval, who stage regular all-women concerts in Nashville. In the Today clip, they’re shown performing at City Winery, with guests Maggie Rose and ace drummer Meg Coleman. (Their next concert is slated for March 21st at the club 3rd & Lindsley.)

“This town is very relationship based,” Morgan tells Today correspondent Morgan Radford. “You have to be able to hang with the guys, or go to the bars, and for some of us ladies, that doesn’t sound like that much fun,” adds Smith.

Rolling Stone contributor Marissa R. Moss is also interviewed in the piece, along with CMT’s senior vice president of music strategy, Leslie Fram.

“It’s a town based around a lot of old myths,” says Moss. “We’ve been fed for a really long time that women don’t want to hear women and that their singles don’t do well or they don’t sell out tours. No one is really willing to rock the boat.”

Watch the full report above.