Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Toby Keith revealed to fans Sunday that he has spent the past half year battling stomach cancer.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

The singer added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith released his latest album Peso in My Pocket in October 2021, the same month his Country Comes to Town Tour came to an end. Over the first half of 2022 — the same months Keith has been receiving treatment — he has made infrequent onstage appearances, including sets at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February and a gig at the Daytona International Speedway during Memorial Day weekend.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer was scheduled to return to the road starting June 17 at Wheaton, Illinois’ Ribfest — Keith was still promoting that show as of 10 days ago — but it appears the bulk of those summer concerts will be canceled: The Ohio State Fair, where Keith was booked to play July 28, already announced his show has been canceled and tickets refunded.

Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer. Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster for his #ohiostatefair show on July 28, which has been cancelled, will be automatically refunded. Any information about an alternate concert on July 28 is forthcoming. https://t.co/Qi7rl0UagL — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) June 12, 2022

It’s unclear how long Keith will need to recover and relax, but earlier this week he was announced for the Coachella Crossroads fest on November 11.