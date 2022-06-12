 Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Battle - Rolling Stone
Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good,” singer says

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Toby Keith

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Toby Keith revealed to fans Sunday that he has spent the past half year battling stomach cancer.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

The singer added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith released his latest album Peso in My Pocket in October 2021, the same month his Country Comes to Town Tour came to an end. Over the first half of 2022 — the same months Keith has been receiving treatment — he has made infrequent onstage appearances, including sets at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February and a gig at the Daytona International Speedway during Memorial Day weekend.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer was scheduled to return to the road starting June 17 at Wheaton, Illinois’ Ribfest — Keith was still promoting that show as of 10 days ago — but it appears the bulk of those summer concerts will be canceled: The Ohio State Fair, where Keith was booked to play July 28, already announced his show has been canceled and tickets refunded.

It’s unclear how long Keith will need to recover and relax, but earlier this week he was announced for the Coachella Crossroads fest on November 11.

In This Article: Toby Keith

Newswire

