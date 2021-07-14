 Toby Keith Announces New Album 'Peso in My Pocket' - Rolling Stone
Toby Keith Cuts Songs by John Prine, Sammy Hagar on New Album ‘Peso in My Pocket’

Country singer’s latest LP arrives October 15th and features Keith’s version of Prine and John Mellencamp’s “Take a Look at My Heart”

Joseph Hudak

Toby Keith will release his first album in nearly six years, 'Peso in My Pocket,' in October.

On the heels of his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Toby Keith has announced the release of his new album. Titled Peso in My Pocket, the 10-song collection will be released October 15th. It’s the Oklahoma country singer’s first new album in nearly six years, following 2015’s 35 MPH Town.

Peso in My Pocket includes five songs written by Keith, including “Growing Up Is a Bitch,” cowritten with Sammy Hagar. Keith and the onetime Van Halen singer have performed together often over the years, including at a 2004 Super Bowl concert for CMT.

The other half of Keith’s new album includes songs written by the Warren Brothers and Jessie Jo Dillon, Oklahoma one-man-band Mike Hosty, and Keb’ Mo’, whose “Old Me Better” Keith turns into a collaboration with the blues performer. There’s also a cover of “Take a Look at My Heart,” a song written by John Prine and John Mellencamp that first appeared on Prine’s 1991 album The Missing Years. (Prine sang it with help from Bruce Springsteen on the original.)

Peso in My Pocket wraps up with Keith’s Independence Day release, “Happy Birthday America,” a somber ballad that questions the future of the U.S.

Earlier this week, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Keith’s induction as part of the class of 2021, along with Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Sherrill. Keith is currently on the road with his Country Comes to Town Tour.

Peso in My Pocket track list:

1. “Oklahoma Breakdown” (Michael Hosty)
2. “Peso in My Pocket” (Toby Keith)
3. “Old School” (Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Brett Tyler)
4. “Old Me Better” (Kevin R. Moore, John Lewis Parker)
5. “Days I Shoulda Died” (Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Jessie Jo Dillon)
6. “Growing Up Is a Bitch” (Toby Keith, Sammy Hagar)
7. “She’s Drinkin’ Again” (Toby Keith)
8. “Thunderbird” (Toby Keith)
9. “Take a Look at My Heart” (John Mellencamp, John Prine)
10. “Happy Birthday America” (Toby Keith)

