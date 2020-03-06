Nashville’s Tin Pan South Festival Postponed in Response to Tornado, Coronavirus Spread

Nashville’s Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has postponed its 2020 incarnation following the destructive tornado that hit town earlier in the week and amid rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus, which was recently confirmed in a Tennessee resident. The annual celebration of songwriting talent from Music City and beyond was set for March 23rd to 28th and will now look to reschedule events for summer.

“We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival,” Nashville Songwriters Association International executive director Bart Herbison said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival, and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.”

A release indicates that some venues involved may go ahead with events as scheduled, and that some of the events may be turned into tornado relief shows. Participating venues were mostly smaller and more intimate, but included popular spots 3rd & Lindsley, Analog at Hutton Hotel, and the Bluebird Café. The festival typically draws devotees of country songwriting as well as novice songwriters who get to network with the pros.

Tin Pan South events typically featured four songwriters — often Music Row tunesmiths, though frequently beloved Americana singer-songwriters appeared as well — performing their compositions as a round and telling the stories behind each one. This year’s performers included Lori McKenna, Jamey Johnson, Craig Wiseman, Bobby Braddock, Luke Laird, and Jon Randall.

Individuals who purchased Fast Access passes for Tin Pan South are eligible for a refund or to have the passes transferred when the new dates are announced.

Also today, the city of Austin, Texas, announced the cancellation of the SXSW conference set to begin next week, citing the threat of coronavirus.