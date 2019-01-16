Tim O’Brien Returns With New Album ‘Tim O’Brien Band’

Bluegrass stalwart Tim O’Brien will release a new album in 2019. Nodding to the prevalence of bluegrass bands named for their leader, Tim O’Brien Band (out March 15th) will be its namesake’s first full-length album since 2017’s Where the River Meets the Road.

Featuring O’Brien’s touring mates Mike Bub, Shad Cobb, Jan Fabricius and Patrick Sauber, the new album features O’Brien performing songs by Norman Blake (“Last Train From Poor Valley”) and Woody Guthrie, whose political “Pastures of Plenty” deals with the plight of migrant workers in the U.S. “Singing [Woody’s] words can’t hurt in these times, as the same story continues in the USA,” says O’Brien in a statement. Additionally, O’Brien penned new songs for the album with help from the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach (“Amazing Love”) and Shawn Camp (“Beyond”), among others. O’Brien’s Hot Rize bandmate Bryan Sutton also lends his guitar skills to “My Love Lies in the Ground” and the instrumental “La Gringa Renee.”

Where the River Meets the Road, O’Brien’s previous album, featured contributions from Chris Stapleton, Ian Fitchuk (who co-produced Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour) and Kathy Mattea, whose recording of O’Brien’s “Walk the Way the Wind Blows” was a Top 10 hit in 1986.

O’Brien will spend most of February in Europe, where he’s set to play several shows in Scotland and England. On February 22nd, he’s part of the lineup for KBA Wintergrass in Wichita, Kansas, with a busy spring schedule following in March and April.

