Tim Montana’s ‘Mostly Stoned’ Video Is Weird AF

The video for hardcore country-rock artist Tim Montana’s “Mostly Stoned” couldn’t get more weird. And that’s before a title card flashes on the screen telling you that it was directed by Charlie Sheen.

But Montana revels in the unorthodox. His songs can veer toward old-school country or screamy metal (think Kid Rock at his most genre-obfuscating). “Mostly Stoned” exists somewhere in between, with a dose of introspective singer-songwriter tying it all together as Montana sings about the lover who left him feeling scarred and detached from reality.

Or maybe it was his childhood, if the video treatment is any indication, overseen by Montana’s buddy Sheen. The actor had his longtime stuntman Eddie Braun lend the performer his 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442, the one Sheen drove in the 1990 action flick Navy SEALs, for the clip. In the “Mostly Stoned” video, there’s no one behind the wheel — just Montana reclining in the back like a baller being chauffeured by a ghost on Halloween.

Sheen has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in one scene, wearing a hoodie in a classroom full of mannequin children who are being taught by Montana (again, it’s weird). But this is Montana’s moment, one that he’s been parlaying of late into hosting gigs on CMT and a new record deal with Empire, which recently opened offices in Nashville.

Montana is currently working on his new album. He’ll appear at the SEMA automotive show in Las Vegas next week while on a tour of the west coast.