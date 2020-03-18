 Tim Montana's 'Bury Me by the Bonfire' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Tim Montana Rallies a Crew of U.S. Veterans for New Video ‘Bury Me by the Bonfire’

Track is the latest release off the country-rock singer’s new album ‘American Thread’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Apocalypse, be damned. Tim Montana rallies his gang for a celebratory night in the field in the new music video for “Bury Me by the Bonfire.” The Montana native, Nashville transplant, and passionate supporter of the U.S. military assembles a team of veterans for the clip, the visual counterpart to Montana’s new single.

“If I go, I’m going cowboy style, put me six feet deep, and bury me by the bonfire,” Montana howls, as the fire rages behind him, his band, and the veterans, all members of the Black Rifle Coffee Crew in San Antonio (including the company’s co-founder Mat Best). “Bury Me by the Bonfire” follows Montana’s video for “Mostly Stoned,” directed by and featuring a cameo from Charlie Sheen, released last October.

Montana unveiled his new album American Thread (via Empire Records) last month, a collection of country-influenced barn-burners and hard Southern rockers. A creative partner of ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, the bearded pair recently added a cigar company to their portfolio, following Montana and Gibbons’ Whiskey Brothers hot sauce line.

