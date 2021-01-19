Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard to Perform on Joe Biden’s Inauguration TV Special

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard have been added as performers on the primetime special Celebrating America, which will mark the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the event airs January 20th at 8 p.m. ET on most major television networks.

McGraw and Hubbard will presumably be performing their collaborative single “Undivided,” a message of coming together and finding unity that they released last week. “Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place,” they sing. Other performers for the special include Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Demi Lovato.

The news comes one day after Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks was announced as one of the few performers at the pared-down inauguration for Biden and Harris. “This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said in a press conference announcing the performance. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

As opposed to the usual gathering of thousands for the event, Biden’s inauguration will likely be a much smaller crowd due to the pandemic, as well as heightened security in the wake of the January 6th violence at the Capitol.