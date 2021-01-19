 Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard to Perform on Biden Inauguration TV Special - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Breaks RS 100 Record at Number One
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard to Perform on Joe Biden’s Inauguration TV Special

“Undivided” collaborators will appear in ‘Celebrate America’ special hosted by Tom Hanks

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
tim mcgraw tyler hubbard

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard will perform as part of the 'Celebrating America' inauguration television special for President-elect Joe Biden.

Mark LoMoglio/AP; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard have been added as performers on the primetime special Celebrating America, which will mark the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the event airs January 20th at 8 p.m. ET on most major television networks.

McGraw and Hubbard will presumably be performing their collaborative single “Undivided,” a message of coming together and finding unity that they released last week. “Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place,” they sing. Other performers for the special include Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Demi Lovato.

The news comes one day after Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks was announced as one of the few performers at the pared-down inauguration for Biden and Harris. “This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said in a press conference announcing the performance. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

As opposed to the usual gathering of thousands for the event, Biden’s inauguration will likely be a much smaller crowd due to the pandemic, as well as heightened security in the wake of the January 6th violence at the Capitol.

In This Article: Florida Georgia Line, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.