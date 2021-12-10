Tim McGraw, Star of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883,’ Announces 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw has announced a series of dates for a U.S. tour set to launch next spring. Dubbed McGraw Tour 2022, the trek will kick off April 29 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

Running 17 dates in total, McGraw’s tour will stick largely to the eastern half of the country, visiting Tampa, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before it wraps in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on June 4. “Love You Like I Used To” singer Russell Dickerson will be along for the ride to support McGraw, as well as rising acts Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to his spring tour, McGraw is also set to play several festival dates early in 2022. On Feb. 19, he’ll perform at the San Antonio Rodeo, followed by March dates at the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, and Boots in the Park in Norca, California.

McGraw released his latest album Here on Earth in August 2020, which came about from a period of forced inactivity due to the pandemic. His restless nature eventually got the best of him. “I was sort of like, alright, I’m getting a year off without realizing it, and maybe I’ll enjoy it,” he told Rolling Stone. “Two weeks into it, I got so antsy and I’m ready to play a show, so I’m trying to figure out what to do.”

Additionally, McGraw is currently starring in the Paramount+ series 1883, which is a prequel to the popular drama Yellowstone.

McGraw Tour 2022 dates:

April 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

May 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

May 7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

May 12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

May 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

May 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jun 2 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Jun 3 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun 4 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center