Tim McGraw to Release ‘Songs of America’ Book With Historian Jon Meacham

Tim McGraw is collaborating with Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham on a new book about the music that shaped the United States. Titled Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation, the hardcover release is due June 11th, according to a listing on Amazon.

A description of the book explains how each contributor will address the songs: Meacham, a political science professor at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University, looks at the material through the era of in which it was composed and popularized, while McGraw offers his views of the music as an artist. Songs of America focuses on the songs that soundtracked the American Revolution, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War, among other defining events. A release for the project cites such diverse entries as “The Star Spangled Banner” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as those examined.

McGraw’s upcoming book is just the latest project with a political bent for the singer-actor. Last summer, he appeared in a When We All Vote voter-registration campaign opposite Michelle Obama and Tom Hanks, and called for “common-sense” gun laws in a 2017 interview. In 2016, he released an inspirational book titled Humble & Kind, inspired by his hit song of the same name. The entertainer is set to perform a free concert in Nashville to help kick off the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25th.