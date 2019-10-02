 Tim McGraw, Shy Carter’s New Song ‘Way Down’: Listen – Rolling Stone
Hear Tim McGraw, Shy Carter Take a Tour of the South in New Song ‘Way Down’

Collaborators perform swampy tune during the iHeartRadio Music Festival broadcast on October 2nd

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tim McGraw and Shy Carter take a celebratory tour of the South in their newly released collaboration “Way Down,” the latest in a series of tracks McGraw has put out ahead of a yet-to-be-announced solo album.

“Way down in Alabama got the Dreamland/B-ham, Mobile, Muscle Shoals,” intones McGraw, name-checking a few of the state’s most well-known cities and one of its beloved barbecue joints. It continues apace, lauding the towns (and women) of Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, and others, marrying a swaggering, swampy rhythm to Carter and McGraw’s gospel-infused shouts in each chorus. Carter, a singer-songwriter who’s helped pen hits for Sugarland (“Stuck Like Glue”) and Charlie Puth (“One Call Away”), also breaks into a rap that praises “the crickets and the dogs and yee-haws and the grandmas.”

Earlier in September, the pair performed the song live at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will be broadcast on the CW at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 2nd.

McGraw’s most recent solo album is 2015’s Damn Country Music, which he followed with the long-awaited duets album with wife Faith Hill, The Rest of Our Life. Since 2018, McGraw has released a series of singles and standalone tracks including “Neon Church,” “Thought About You,” and, most recently, a cover of the Cars’ “Drive.”

