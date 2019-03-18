Tim McGraw to Perform Free Concert During NFL Draft

Nashville hosts the 2019 NFL Draft later next month, drawing football fans to Music City for a long weekend of talent scouting and prognosticating on the upcoming season. The event will also feature its share of music, with more than 20 Nashville artists from all genres performing both downtown and outside Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans. On April 26th, Tim McGraw will represent Nashville’s country-music cottage industry by staging a free concert.

The “Neon Church” singer is slated to perform on the Draft Main Stage in Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district on Friday, April 26th, following the end of player selections that night. McGraw, a fitness junkie who recently opened a new gym in the city’s Gulch neighborhood, is a member of the Nashville Local Organizing Committee for the draft. Gospel singer CeCe Winans will open the draft festivities with the national anthem on April 25th.

Later in the summer, McGraw will further his relationship with the NFL by performing at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio — the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — on August 9th.

The NFL Draft is being billed as the largest event in Nashville history and is expected to dwarf other big-number draws like CMA Fest and Bonnaroo with an estimated 300,000 fans attending.