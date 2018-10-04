Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Sexual Harassment, Assault Increases Risk of Health Problems, New Study Finds Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Tim McGraw’s Sorrowful New Song ‘Neon Church’

Lead single from upcoming new album project accompanied by second track “Thought About You”

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tim McGraw is searching for a little barroom salvation in “Neon Church,” one of two new songs the country superstar released on Thursday. “Neon Church” is the lead single from an upcoming album project, McGraw’s first solo release since 2015’s Damn Country Music and his crosstown move to Sony Music Nashville.

“I need Jesus or I need whiskey / Whatever works best to get me through getting over you,” McGraw sings in the opening line of the ballad, setting the scene. To ease his troubles, he gravitates to a smoky room and a party crowd, mixing religious imagery with an entirely different kind of spirit as he sings of “Johnny Walker healing” and “unholy water.” The song was written by Ben Goldsmith, Ross Ellis Lipsey and Ben Stennis.

As a bonus, McGraw also shared the bittersweet new song “Thought About You,” a sweeping rocker penned by Lee Thomas Miller, Brad Warren and Brett Warren that deals with missed opportunities and lingering memories years after the end of a relationship. “I thought about you, I thought about God, everything love is, and everything it’s not,” he sings in the chorus. McGraw’s longtime collaborator Byron Gallimore produced both “Thought About You” and “Neon Church.”

Most recently, McGraw shared top billing with wife Faith Hill, both as stage partners on their joint Soul2Soul Tour and on their first-ever duets album The Rest of Our Life, which was released in November 2017.

In This Article: Tim McGraw

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad