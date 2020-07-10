Tim McGraw Previews New Album ‘Here on Earth’ With Soaring Title Track

Tim McGraw has announced plans for his new album Here on Earth, his first solo release in nearly five years. The project, which reunites him with previous label home Big Machine, is due out August 21st and includes the soaring title track, released on Friday.

“Here on Earth,” penned by Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite, is a big anthem about finding a purpose on earth and running with it. “It’s like we’ve opened our eyes/For the very first time/When we find out why/We’re here on earth,” he sings in the chorus. It’s accompanied by a video in which a variety of people, all wearing McGraw’s signature black hat, talk about the events that changed their lives for the better and their efforts to make the world a better place.

In addition to “Here on Earth,” the new album also includes McGraw’s current single “I Called Mama,” released just ahead of Mother’s Day earlier in 2020. The credits for the new album also include songs penned by Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin, Marcus Hummon, Jaren Johnston, Shane McAnally, and Lori McKenna. The album follows The Rest of Our Life, McGraw’s 2017 duets project with wife Faith Hill that saw him moving over to Sony Music Nashville. His previous solo album was Damn Country Music, released by Big Machine in 2015.

Here on Earth track list