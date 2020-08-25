Watch Tim McGraw Perform At-Home Rendition of ‘Hard to Stay Mad At’ on ‘Colbert’

Tim McGraw returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night to perform “Hard to Stay Mad At,” a track from his new solo album, Here on Earth, his first in five years.

Seated underneath a chandelier and in front of a towering window view in his home, McGraw and his band performed the understated but soothing track, co-written by Lori McKenna, Shane McAnally and Luke Laird. McGraw sang with his trademark ease: “If you weren’t so damn stubborn, we would’ve never got this far/Be just another casualty, two people in a bar/Here we are, another day/Every time I walk away, I walk right back.”

McGraw released Here on Earth last week via Big Machine Records, and shared the singles “I Called Mama” and the title track earlier this year. Along with McKenna, McAnally and Laird, other writers for the album include Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin, Marcus Hummon, Jaren Johnston, Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite.

Here on Earth follows a series of one-off releases including the Shy Carter collaboration “Way Down,” a feature on Jimmie Allen’s Bettie James EP and a cover of the Cars’ “Drive.” In 2017, McGraw released The Rest of Our Life, a 2017 duets project with his wife Faith Hill. His previous solo album was Damn Country Music.