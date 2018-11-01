Rolling Stone
Hear Tim McGraw’s New ‘Gravity’ From ‘Free Solo’ Documentary

Soaring anthem penned by McGraw and Lori McKenna accompanies National Geographic film about rock climber Alex Honnold

Taking on the impossible becomes a bold and breathtaking endeavor in Tim McGraw’s new song, “Gravity,” which appears in the National Geographic Documentary Films’ feature film Free Solo.

Written by McGraw and Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna, “Gravity” is an ode to free-solo rock climber Alex Honnold, the subject of the new film, in which he tackles an ascent of the El Capitan cliff face in Yosemite National Park without the aid of a rope — a never-before-accomplished feat. “Gravity” imbues the story with an appropriately grand and majestic sweep that not only captures the natural beauty of the film’s setting but also the inspirational quality of Honnold’s mission, which the lyrics equate to the risks people take in their everyday lives. Backed by strings and other lush instrumentation, McGraw shrugs off the unknown, singing “Gravity is just a fragile thing.”

“Gravity” sees its official release less than a month after McGraw debuted “Neon Church,” the first single from his yet-to-be-named 2019 LP. Free Solo is in select theaters now.

