Tim McGraw Announces Four-Day ‘One of Those Havana Nights’ Event in Cuba

Tim McGraw is one country music superstar who’s not afraid to break down barriers, and come May 2019 he’ll be making a trek south of the border to Cuba for Tim McGraw: One of Those Havana Nights.

Taking place May 23rd to 27th in Havana, Cuba — a country where individual travel from the U.S. is not currently permitted — the event is being presented as part of a cultural exchange program, which will see McGraw share the bill with Cuban artists including Carlos Varela, Traditionales De Los 50 and Grammy winners Los Van Van. McGraw will play two acoustic concerts, one at Teatro Bellas Artes and the other at Teatro Mella, alongside other activities taking in the city’s cultural landmarks.

This isn’t the first time McGraw has made a point of reaching out to the Latino community, as he released a Spanish language version of “Humble and Kind” earlier this year titled “Nunca Te Olvides de Amar.” “For me, music transcends language. There is a heart and soul to music that all people understand on some level,” he says in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Cubans have such an intimate relationship with music, I’m happy we’ll get to share that together.”

Tim McGraw: One of Those Havana Nights is presented by Music & Arts Live and follows a series of similar Cuban appearances by Rufus Wainwright, Ben Folds and Tommy Emmanuel. Blondie will also make a trip to the island nation’s capital city in March, ahead of the visit from McGraw, who’s expected to release his first solo LP since 2015’s Damn Country Music and first since joining Sony Nashville sometime next year.