Seating Optional for Tim McGraw’s 2024 ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour

Tim McGraw is gearing up for a big 2024, announcing an extensive North American tour that will launch next spring.

The Standing Room Only tour — in support of his upcoming album of the same name — will kick off March 14 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The run will continue all the way through April and May, wrapping June 27 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will provide support through the tour.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets for the Standing Room Only tour will go on sale August 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on McGraw’s website. Trending Netflix’s ‘The Lady of Silence’ May Be the Year’s Best True Crime Doc Morrissey Slams Sinead O'Connor Tributes: 'You Praise Her Now Only Because It Is Too Late' Conservatives Are Furious That Nancy Mace Has Premarital Sex Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Is the Music Video of Compassion and Caring We Need Right Now

Standing Room Only — which is set to arrive on August 25 — marks McGraw’s 16th studio album and first since 2020’s Here on Earth. He’s already shared two cuts from the LP, including the title track and “Hey Whiskey.”

Along with prepping for the release of the new album, McGraw enjoyed a very special victory earlier this year when his dog Lepshi won Best of Breed at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Lepshi won the Bracco Italiano breed competition, which was just added to the dog show this year. McGraw, one of Lepshi’s four owners, celebrated the win on Instagram, writing, “So proud of Lepshi!! He’s always been a winner in our eyes!”