Tim McGraw Plots Headlining 2020 Here on Earth Tour

Following a big year that saw him co-authoring a book and performing for a giant crowd during the NFL Draft, Tim McGraw will swing back into action in 2020 with a new headlining summer tour.

Dubbed the Here on Earth Tour, McGraw’s new trek will get underway July 10th in Syracuse, New York, with stops including Holmdel, New Jersey; Dallas, Texas; and San Diego, California, for 30 dates in total. Midland and Ingrid Andress will serve as support throughout the entire tour. Also included in the itinerary are a pair of stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, which will feature McGraw alongside “Even Though I’m Leavin'” singer Luke Combs. Tickets to select shows go on sale January 24th.

Though he didn’t put out a new album in 2019, McGraw’s non-musical endeavors kept him busy. He co-authored the book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation with Jon Meacham, and released his own fitness volume, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. McGraw also gave a lovely tribute to the Cars with his one-off cover of “Drive” and then joined up with songwriter Shy Carter to sing the praises of the South in “Way Down.” Carter is also set to join McGraw for a pre-game performance at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which takes place Monday on ESPN.

Tim McGraw – Here on Earth Tour dates:

July 10 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Artist Center

July 31 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

August 8 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre