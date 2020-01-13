Tim McGraw Plots Headlining 2020 Here on Earth Tour

Following a big year that saw him co-authoring a book and performing for a giant crowd during the NFL Draft, Tim McGraw will swing back into action in 2020 with a new headlining summer tour.
Dubbed the Here on Earth Tour, McGraw’s new trek will get underway July 10th in Syracuse, New York, with stops including Holmdel, New Jersey; Dallas, Texas; and San Diego, California, for 30 dates in total. Midland and Ingrid Andress will serve as support throughout the entire tour. Also included in the itinerary are a pair of stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, which will feature McGraw alongside “Even Though I’m Leavin'” singer Luke Combs. Tickets to select shows go on sale January 24th.
Though he didn’t put out a new album in 2019, McGraw’s non-musical endeavors kept him busy. He co-authored the book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation with Jon Meacham, and released his own fitness volume, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. McGraw also gave a lovely tribute to the Cars with his one-off cover of “Drive” and then joined up with songwriter Shy Carter to sing the praises of the South in “Way Down.” Carter is also set to join McGraw for a pre-game performance at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which takes place Monday on ESPN.
Tim McGraw – Here on Earth Tour dates:
July 10 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Artist Center
July 31 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 7 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
August 8 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 15 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 28 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 29 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)
September 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)
September 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre