Thomas Rhett Announces Dates for ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

Thomas Rhett will spend summer 2022 on the road as he headlines his extensive Bring the Bar to You Tour. The trek will get underway June 17 with a two-night stint in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of NH Pavilion.

Named for a song on Rhett’s upcoming sixth album, the 30-date Bring the Bar to You Tour will crisscross the country with shows from Virginia Beach to Seattle and back again. Stops along the way include Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks, Tulsa’s BOK Center, and Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith are also on the tour. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour coincides with the release of Rhett’s recently announced album Where We Started, which arrives April 1 via Valory Music. The album follows Rhett’s 2021 project Country Again: Side A, the first half of a double album. Side B has not yet been announced. Where we Started includes the two preview tracks “Angels” and “Church Boots” as well as the single “Slow Down Summer” and a duet with Katy Perry on the title track. Shortly after the album arrives, Rhett will headline the first night of Stagecoach 2022 on April 29.

Bring the Bar to You Tour dates:

June 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 21 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

Sept. 23 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

Sept. 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Sept. 30 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct. 6 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 7 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct. 8 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Oct. 13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Oct. 14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

Oct. 15 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center