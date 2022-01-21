Thomas Rhett Announces Dates for ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

Thomas Rhett will spend summer 2022 on the road as he headlines his extensive Bring the Bar to You Tour. The trek will get underway June 17 with a two-night stint in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of NH Pavilion.
Named for a song on Rhett’s upcoming sixth album, the 30-date Bring the Bar to You Tour will crisscross the country with shows from Virginia Beach to Seattle and back again. Stops along the way include Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks, Tulsa’s BOK Center, and Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith are also on the tour. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour coincides with the release of Rhett’s recently announced album Where We Started, which arrives April 1 via Valory Music. The album follows Rhett’s 2021 project Country Again: Side A, the first half of a double album. Side B has not yet been announced. Where we Started includes the two preview tracks “Angels” and “Church Boots” as well as the single “Slow Down Summer” and a duet with Katy Perry on the title track. Shortly after the album arrives, Rhett will headline the first night of Stagecoach 2022 on April 29.
Bring the Bar to You Tour dates:
June 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 21 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
Sept. 23 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
Sept. 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Sept. 29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Sept. 30 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct. 6 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 7 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Oct. 8 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
Oct. 13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
Oct. 14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
Oct. 15 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center