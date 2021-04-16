Thomas Rhett Announces Rescheduled Center Point Road Tour, Adds New Dates

Thomas Rhett will hit the road in late summer on the headlining Center Point Road Tour, with several dates rescheduled from the trek’s intended 2020 run that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Named for Rhett’s 2019 album, the Center Point Road Tour gets underway August 13th with back-to-back performances at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, and visits up the East Coast included Philadelphia and Bangor, Maine. Additional stops include Boston’s Xfinity Center on September 18th, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 25th, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on October 8th. The trek wraps October 9th in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Joining Rhett for the tour will be opening performers Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, though Conner Smith and Rhett’s songwriter father Rhett Akins will appear on select dates. Tickets previously purchased for rescheduled dates will be honored and tickets for newly added shows will go on sale April 23rd at 10 am local time.
Rhett will release Side A of his new double album Country Again on April 30th. The title track, an ode to Nineties country and a meditation on returning home, is out now.
Center Point Road Tour 2021:
August 13 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 20 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 21 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
August 22 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
August 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
August 28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
October 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
October 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek