Thomas Rhett Announces Rescheduled Center Point Road Tour, Adds New Dates

Thomas Rhett will hit the road in late summer on the headlining Center Point Road Tour, with several dates rescheduled from the trek’s intended 2020 run that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Named for Rhett’s 2019 album, the Center Point Road Tour gets underway August 13th with back-to-back performances at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, and visits up the East Coast included Philadelphia and Bangor, Maine. Additional stops include Boston’s Xfinity Center on September 18th, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 25th, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on October 8th. The trek wraps October 9th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Joining Rhett for the tour will be opening performers Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, though Conner Smith and Rhett’s songwriter father Rhett Akins will appear on select dates. Tickets previously purchased for rescheduled dates will be honored and tickets for newly added shows will go on sale April 23rd at 10 am local time.

Rhett will release Side A of his new double album Country Again on April 30th. The title track, an ode to Nineties country and a meditation on returning home, is out now.

Center Point Road Tour 2021:

August 13 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 20 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

August 22 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

October 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek