Thomas Rhett to Appear on ‘The Voice’ As Guest Coach

Platinum-selling country star Thomas Rhett will be featured in a series of upcoming episodes on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. He’s set to serve as a guest adviser alongside team coach Kelly Clarkson.

Appearing in episodes airing tonight (October 15th,) as well as October 16th, 22nd and 23rd, Rhett will be on hand to help guide Clarkson’s team through the show’s battle round of eliminations, instructing contestants in areas like song arrangement, stage presence and more. He’ll be tasked with teaching a number of country hopefuls – including 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd and Appalachian roughneck Mikele Buck – as well as gospel-pop belters, a Motown-inspired duo and others, as Clarkson’s team looks to outlast the equally-diverse teams of coaches Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine.

Rhett is currently nominated for three awards at the upcoming 52nd annual CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for his third studio project, Life Changes, and Music Video of the Year for “Marry Me.” His nostalgic single “Sixteen” is out now and follows four straight Number Ones — “Craving You” (featuring Maren Morris), “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me” and “Life Changes.” The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m./ET on NBC.