Thomas Rhett, Sugarland Among 2020 Country Megaticket Lineup

Thomas Rhett, Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean are among the artists participating in Live Nation’s 2020 Country Megaticket lineup. The one-ticket pass grants admission to all of the participating summer tours that take place in the venue selected. There are more than 30 participating amphitheaters from which to choose.

Chris Young, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts are also part of the Country Megaticket lineup. Additional venues and the corresponding participating Country Megaticket tour offerings will be announced in the near future.

Tickets go on sale in select cities on January 24th, with pre-sale offers available for Citi cardmembers. Various packages will be available, including same seat reservations and lawn seat options across all shows at a chosen venue.

Last year’s Country Megaticket artists also included Bryan, Aldean, Rhett, Young and Rascal Flatts in addition to Florida Georgia Line and other acts. Though the official venues for 2020 have not yet been announced, the 2019 edition featured outdoor amphitheaters nationwide and offered five package tiers.