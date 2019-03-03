See Thomas Rhett Debut New Song ‘Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time’ on ‘SNL’

Thomas Rhett made his Saturday Night Live debut as the country singer appeared as the show’s musical guest on the latest John Mulaney-hosted episode.

To kick off his set, Rhett performed his new single “Look What God Gave Her,” which will be featured on his upcoming fourth studio album, Center Point Road. The singer delivered the energetic, country-pop ode to a woman while playing guitar onstage. The track was co-written by Rhett’s father, country singer Rhett Akins.

Rhett later returned to the Studio 8H stage to debut another new single from his upcoming album, “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” which chronicles a night out on the town. Rhett was joined by a buoyant horn section and two backup singers with powerhouse vocals for duets on the upbeat, funk-tinged track. The studio version of the single, released soon after SNL, features Rhett alongside guests Little Big Town.

Rhett’s Center Point Road is out May 31st.