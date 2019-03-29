Thomas Rhett Previews New Album ‘Center Point Road’ With ‘That Old Truck’

Thomas Rhett looks back fondly on the vehicle that transported him into adulthood in “That Old Truck,” the latest release from his upcoming album Center Point Road. The follow-up to Rhett’s 2017 release Life Changes, Center Point Road will be available May 31st.

A gentle, mostly acoustic number that veers off from the dance-inflected country-pop of Rhett’s current single “Look What God Gave Her,” “That Old Truck” — penned by Rhett with Julian Bunetta, Kamron Kimbro and Ryan Tedder — offers up a series of vivid snapshots from Rhett’s coming of age. “Skoal Peach inside the door, Coke cans rollin’ on the floor,” he sings, describing the truck’s presence through his first love and first heartbreak, genuinely remembering it like a human companion who’s been there to carry him through the highs and the lows.

Center Point Road, Rhett’s fourth studio album, was co-produced by the singer along with Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure and Julian Bunetta. In addition to “Look What God Gave Her,” “This Old Truck” and the Little Big Town collaboration “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” the album includes “Beer Can’t Fix,” featuring Jon Pardi, and the title track, on which Kelsea Ballerini appears. On May 17th, just before the album comes out, Rhett will launch his headlining Very Hot Summer Tour with guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson.

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road track list: