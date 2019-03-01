Hear Thomas Rhett’s Buoyant New Song ‘Look What God Gave Her’

Thomas Rhett has released the upbeat “Look What God Gave Her” as the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album. Titled Center Point Road, the new collection will be released May 31st.

With a peppy, guitar-driven intro that recalls Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen’s duet “Good Time,” “Look What God Gave Her” is Rhett’s ode to a woman who has him “drunk like Corona/Heart racin’ like it’s Daytona.” Where some of Rhett’s recent singles have dealt with the specifics of his own life and marriage (“Life Changes,” for example), “Look What God Gave Her” — which Rhett penned with his father Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta, John Ryan and J Cash — can also work as a more general ode to anyone who has a natural ease about her. With phase-shifting electronic textures out of Daft Punk’s “Digital Love” and a spring-loaded beat, it follows Rhett’s penchant for incorporating a variety of pop sounds into his work.

Center Point Road follows Rhett’s personal 2017 album Life Changes, which included the hit title track as well as “Marry Me.” On Saturday, March 2nd, Rhett will make his debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Closer to album release time, Rhett will launch his headlining Very Hot Summer Tour on May 17th with guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins opening on select dates.