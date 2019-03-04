Hear Thomas Rhett’s Collab With Little Big Town ‘Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time’

Thomas Rhett took the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend to debut not one, but two new songs — his single “Look What God Gave Her” and the much funkier, horn-laced “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” which put on display the superb, soulful talents of background singer and onetime Rent cast member Crystal Monee Hall.

Rhett unveiled a lyric video for the the Prince-evoking studio version of “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” on Saturday as well. A track off his forthcoming LP Center Point Road, the song features vocal support from Little Big Town, with Karen Fairchild tackling part of a verse about getting wild like the old days and being ready to cut loose.

Rhett will take his new songs on the road this summer for his Very Hot Summer Tour featuring his father Rhett Akins, Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson. The trek launches May 17th in Spokane, Washington.

“I think you’ve got to take what people do and learn from it and expand upon it,” Rhett told Rolling Stone Country back in April. “Take parts of what you love from other artists and make it unique to your brand. I think that’s what all the great bands have done in the past — the Stones, the Beatles were all looking at Muddy Waters, and then [other stars at] Prince and Michael Jackson going, ‘Dang, he’s got a what on his stage? We’ve got to do something bigger and better than that.'”