Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi Cruise Key West in ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Video

Collaborative single appears on Rhett’s 2019 album ‘Center Point Road’

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Vacation is pretty much out of the question right now, so you can try to get a vicarious thrill out the new sun-soaked video for Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi’s “Beer Can’t Fix.” The collaborative song originally appeared on Rhett’s 2019 album Center Point Road.

Filmed in Key West and directed by Shaun Silva, the clip could serve as marketing material for the Florida Keys tourism department — the two country singers go fishing in gorgeous, emerald-colored waters, cruise the sunny, bustling main drags of town on their mopeds, and hoist beers in rustic, divey bars. At one point, Pardi’s signature hat blows off in traffic and he pulls a quick u-turn to go retrieve it. It’s all as easygoing and laid-back as the song itself, an ode to barley and hops that Rhett penned with Julian Bunetta, Ryan Tedder, and Zack Skelton.

Rhett’s fourth studio album, Center Point Road was named for a street in his hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee and arrived in late May. It was nominated for a CMA Award for Album of the Year, but lost to Maren Morris’ Girl. Pardi, meanwhile, released his new album Heartache Medication in September 2019, which included the chart-topping title track and “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

