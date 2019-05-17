Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi Team Up for Beachy New Song ‘Beer Can’t Fix’

As Homer Simpson once toasted, “To alcohol: the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.” Thomas Rhett echoes part of that sentiment in his celebratory new song “Beer Can’t Fix,” a duet with Jon Pardi. It’s the latest track to be released off Rhett’s upcoming album Center Point Road.

“Ain’t nothing that a beer can’t fix/ain’t no pain it can’t wash away/from the moment that it hits your lips/makes those clouds look a little less gray,” sings Rhett in the chorus. Pardi comes in on the second verse, lamenting a bad day of fishing on the lake and the loss of his favorite team, but makes the case that a six-pack can help turn the tide.

One of the more country-sounding entries off Rhett’s eclectic Center Point Road, “Beer Can’t Fix” taps into the popular beachy vibe of vets like Kenny Chesney and Billy Currington rather than honky-tonking country — it’s more Corona commercial than Shiner ad. A whistle solo in the breakdown also reinforces the chillaxing feel of the tune, written by Rhett with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

“Beer Can’t Fix” is the fifth song Rhett has used to preview Center Point Road, following “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” with Little Big Town, “Look What God Gave Her,” “Remember You Young” and “That Old Truck.” Rhett’s fourth album, Center Point Road will be released May 31st.